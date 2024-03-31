A woman, 19, is killed and 4 other people are wounded in a Chicago shooting early Sunday

Published On: Sun, 31 Mar 2024 23:30:19 PKT

CHICAGO (AP) — A 19-year-old woman was killed and four other people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Chicago, police said.

The five females were in a business on the city’s West Side just after 1 a.m. when an unknown assailant fired multiple shots toward them and fled the scene, Chicago police said.

A 19-year-old woman who was shot in the head was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 17-year-old girl who was shot in her right leg was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

A 20-year-old woman was hospitalized in good condition after being struck in the left leg, police said.

Two other girls, ages 16 and 19, were hospitalized in good condition after the younger girl was struck in one of her toes and the elder girl was shot in the left ankle, police said.

Police said in an initial report that the circumstances of the shooting in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood were not immediately known and no one was in custody.