Crime Three of a family dead in truck-bike collision in Gujrat

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 23 Mar 2024 17:51:24 PKT

GUJRAT (Dunya News) – A collision between a truck and a motorcycle claimed the lives of three of a family, including a three-year-old girl here on Saturday.

According to police officials, 56-year-old Khalida Bibi, her son Asadullah and her granddaughter, three-year-old Amina, were heading towards their home when the bike they were travelling by collided with a truck near Bhangranwala.

Rescuers said Khalida Bibi died instantly while Asadullah and his daughter sustained fatal injuries and breathed their last while being driven to a nearby hospital.