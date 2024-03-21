Six robbers arrested in Karachi 'encounters'

Six robbers arrested in Karachi 'encounters'

Arms, stolen bikes, goods seized

Thu, 21 Mar 2024 06:32:19 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Six alleged robbers were arrested after they were injured in ‘encounters’ with police in separate incidents here on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

In the first incident in Garzari, two suspected robbers were injured and later arrested after an exchange of fire with police.

They were identified as Rehan and Shahid. Police recovered pistols and a stolen bike from their possession.

In the second incident in Zaman Town, two alleged robbers were arrested after they were injured in an encounter with police.

A bike, cash and weapons were seized from them. Further investigation is under way.

In yet another incident in Orangi Town Sector 11, two suspected bandits were arrested after being injured.

A bike, cash and weapons were seized from them. Police stared investigation after sending the alleged injured robbers to hospital.