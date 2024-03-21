Robber killed in Gujranwala police 'encounter'

Police claim the suspected robber was killed by the firing of his own accomplices

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – A dangerous robber was killed in police ‘encounter’ in Dhale police jurisdiction here on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

Police said the alleged robbers identified as Abubakar was being taken by police to recover the looted valuables when his accomplices hiding roadside opened fire on police.

As a result, the under custody robber was killed by the firing of his own accomplices.

Police claimed the robber was involved in dozens of robberies and he had murdered a man during a robbery.

Police started investigation after sending the dead body to hospital.

