Bandit killed in 'crossfire' with police in Johar Town

His four accomplices escaped

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A suspected robber was killed and his four accomplices escaped after an ‘encounter’ with police in Johar Town here on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

Police were informed that five suspected burglars were plundering valuables and cash from a milk shop. The law enforcers rushed to the scene to arrest the outlaws.

To see the police approaching towards them, the outlaws opened fire on the police party, who returned the fire. As a result, a robber was killed on the spot whereas his four accomplices fled away. In the crossfire, a man sitting in the shop was also injured.

A heavy contingent of police reached the spot and started investigation after shifting the dead body to hospital.

In another incident in Vehari, a robber was arrested after being injured in an ‘encounter’ with police.

The arrested robber was identified as Rashid alias Rashi. He was involved in more than 25 incidents of robbery.

He was busy plundering people in a cattle market when on information police reached the spot. After a brief encounter, he was injured and later arrested.

