Man held for allegedly assaulting 12-year-old girl in Islamabad

Wed, 20 Mar 2024 21:08:51 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Police on Wednesday arrested a man accused of allegedly assaulting a 12-year-old girl in Islamabad’s F-9 Park.

The accused was identified as Sajid Ali.

An FIR was registered against the culprit under section 376 of the PPC in the Margalla Police Station.

The accused had fled the crime scene, but a police team successfully managed to apprehend him.