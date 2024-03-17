Two robbers arrested with arms, ammunition in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – In a joint operation based on intelligence information of rangers and police, two suspected robbers were arrested from Sarjani Town area here on Saturday.

The suspects were involved in dozens of incidents of robbery and street crimes. The law enforcers seized arms and ammunition and looted valuables from them.

They were identified as Rehmat and Rehman alias Muna. They were arrested with stolen mobile phones and a motorcycle.

They have admitted to plundering cash and mobile phones from the citizens and various shops in more than 50 robbery incidents in Sarjani Town.

The accused are history-sheeter and dozens of cases were registered against them in different police stations.

They were handed over to the area police along with arms, ammunition and stolen goods. Further investigation was under way.