Robber killed in Bahawalnagar police 'encounter'

The suspected robber had murdered a female student

Fri, 15 Mar 2024 06:28:49 PKT

BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya Web Desk) – An alleged bandit was killed and his two accomplices escaped after an encounter with police Chak 13 Gujani here on Thursday.

Police claimed the suspected robber was killed by the firing of his own accomplices when he was being taken for the recovery of a murder weapon.

His accomplices were hiding roadside when the police party reached there, they opened fire on the police party. As a result, the under custody robber was killed.

According to police, the outlaw was involved in many heinous crimes. He had killed a student after entering her house. Further investigation is under way.

