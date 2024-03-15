Dispute over gas bill payment claims life of labourer

BUREWALA (Dunya News) - A dispute over payment of a gas bill claimed life of a labourer in Burewala area here on Thursday.

The deceased was using gas from the connection of his neighbours after an agreement of sharing the bill payment. A row erupted between the labourer and his neighbours over the issue.

His two neighbours beat him severely and later shot him dead and fled away. On being informed, area police reached the spot and started investigation after shifting the body to hospital.

Deceased’s brother told the police that his brother had paid Rs9,000 to the murderers, but they were demanding more money which his brother could give them

