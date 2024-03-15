Robbers plunder jewellery, cash from women in Lahore

Robbers were on a bike

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Robbers plundered jewellery and cash from women at their doorstep in Samnabad area here on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

Two robbers riding a bike chased a vehicle when it stopped near a house, the robbers at gunpoint snatched jewellery and cash from the women sitting in the vehicle.

The robbers deprived them of their belongings at their doorsteps. CCVT footage has gone viral showing two robbers plundering the women.

Having being informed, the area police reached the crime scene and started investigation after recording statement from the women.

The law enforcers have formed teams for the arrest the fleeing robbers. The robbery incident spread panic and fear in the area. People have demanded the police high-ups to intensify security in the area.

