Two siblings gone missing in Karachi recovered

Uncle of siblings move application to police

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 13 Mar 2024 15:53:02 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Two young siblings missing from North Nizamabad, Karachi have been recovered safely, the mother confirmed.

The mother informed her brother who has recovered the young siblings with the support of rangers and police.

The mother of gone missing children has revealed that she received a call from an unidentified contact number whereabouts of her children. The unidentified individuals have returned the missing siblings in a mall near North Nazimabad.

The mother shared the video about her missing children on social media and requested to public and various authorities to trace them.

The First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against unidentified individuals by Salman Ahmed, the uncle of the missing children, for alleged kidnapping at Haidri police station.

According to Ahmed's statement, the siblings, aged 12 and 11, went missing after leaving their house around 12 pm on Tuesday and have not returned since.

Notably, the parents of the siblings have been divorced for nine years, with their mother relocating to Dubai for employment. She entrusted the children to her family for their education.

