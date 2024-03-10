Presidential Election 2024

Asif Ali Zardari
411 : President Elected   ↑
Mahmood Khan Achakzai
181 : Runner-up   ↓
Full Result
In-focus

Policeman martyred in Jacobabad encounter

Policeman martyred in Jacobabad encounter

Crime

Outlaws escaped after the incident

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

JACOBABAD (Dunya News) – A head constable embraced martyrdom in a shootout with criminals in C-Section police jurisdiction here on Saturday.

The martyred policeman was identified as Rasool Bakhsh Brohi. According to police, the law enforcers were checking motorists at a security barricade. They gave signal to two suspects to stop at the barrier. The bike riders did not stop and started firing.
As a result, a head constable of C-Section police was martyred in the firing.

After the incident, the suspects managed to speed off. A heavy contingent of police reached the crime scene and cordoned off the area.

The dead body of the martyred cop was shifted to hospital for post-mortem.

Police have started investigation. Jacobabad SSP said security in the area had been stepped up and police were carrying raids to track down the fleeing criminals.
 

Related Topics
Crime



Advertisement

Related News