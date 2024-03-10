Policeman martyred in Jacobabad encounter

Crime Crime Policeman martyred in Jacobabad encounter

Outlaws escaped after the incident

Follow on Published On: Sun, 10 Mar 2024 02:15:30 PKT

JACOBABAD (Dunya News) – A head constable embraced martyrdom in a shootout with criminals in C-Section police jurisdiction here on Saturday.

The martyred policeman was identified as Rasool Bakhsh Brohi. According to police, the law enforcers were checking motorists at a security barricade. They gave signal to two suspects to stop at the barrier. The bike riders did not stop and started firing.

As a result, a head constable of C-Section police was martyred in the firing.

After the incident, the suspects managed to speed off. A heavy contingent of police reached the crime scene and cordoned off the area.

The dead body of the martyred cop was shifted to hospital for post-mortem.

Police have started investigation. Jacobabad SSP said security in the area had been stepped up and police were carrying raids to track down the fleeing criminals.

