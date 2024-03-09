CTD arrests 23 terrorists in parts of Punjab

Crime Crime CTD arrests 23 terrorists in parts of Punjab

A facilitator of banned TTP was also arrested from Faisalabad

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 09 Mar 2024 13:53:37 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claims to have arrested 23 terrorists during 229 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) carried out in several cities of Punjab.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the operations were carried out in Lahore, Gujranwala, Bahawalnagar, Mianwali, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi, Rajanpur, Sialkot, Faisalabad and Rahim Yar Khan.

A facilitator of banned TTP was also arrested in Faisalabad.

The terrorists were identified as Abdul Karim, Ghafran, Kamran, Shah Muhammad, Shakir, Imran, Shahi Muhammad, Insaf Ullah, Samar Khan, Aslam and Qudoos.

Explosive material, 20 detonators, weapons and cash were recovered from the suspects.

The terrorists were planning to target some important installations in the province.

As many as 133 suspects were arrested by the CTD in 962 combing operations this week, while 37,739 people were interrogated by the law-enforcement agency (LEA).

The spokesperson added that the CTD was committed to rooting out the menace of terrorism from Punjab in a bid to ensure security of the citizens.