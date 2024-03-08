Two traffic wardens martyred in Lakki Marwat terrorist attack

Crime Crime Two traffic wardens martyred in Lakki Marwat terrorist attack

Police were investigating

Follow on Published On: Fri, 08 Mar 2024 05:24:23 PKT

LAKKI MARWAT (Dunya News) – Two traffic policemen embraced martyrdom in a terror attack here on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

The martyred traffic personnel indentified Hafeezullah and Zaram Khan were giving duty on a road in Dara Piezo Bazaar when they came under fire by two terrorists riding a bike.

They police officials succumbed to their wounds before being taken to hospital.

The assailants sped off after targeting the traffic wardens. On being informed, police reached the crime scene and started investigation.

The dead bodies were shifted to District Headquarters, Lakki Marwat for post-mortem. Law enforcers cordoned off the area besides intensifying security.

Police have launched a manhunt for the arrest of the fleeing terrorists.

