Student's murder in Karachi: Police nab two suspects with snatched mobile phone

Crime Crime Student's murder in Karachi: Police nab two suspects with snatched mobile phone

The student was killed by robbers on resistance

Follow on Published On: Thu, 07 Mar 2024 03:11:32 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police Wednesday claimed to have arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a student by two robbers on resistance.

Two days ago a university student identified as Larab was shot dead by two robbers on resistance in Korangi Allahwala Town.

The outlaws escaped after killing the student with his mobile phone and other valuables.

According to police, two suspects were arrested in a raid and the mobile which belonged to Larab was also recovered from the arrested suspects.

Police said further investigation was under way and nothing could be said unless investigation was completed.

Police said with help of information gathered from the suspects more arrests were expected.