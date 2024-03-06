Election 2024 Party Position

SIC-PTI
92
PML-N
76
PPPP
54
MQM
17
IND
8
JUI
6
Full Result
In-focus

Woman, son among three found dead in Lahore incidents

Woman, son among three found dead in Lahore incidents

Crime

Police were investigating

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Three persons – two of them a woman and her son - were found murdered in two incidents here on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

The bodies of the woman and her son were recovered from a house in Stokatla area. They were found murdered. Police have launched a probe into the double murder.

The dead bodies were shifted to hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation is under way.

In another incident in Kot Lakhpat area, a man abducted a few days ago was found dead in Kasur. Some unidentified persons killed him after abducting him from Kot Lakhpat area.

Police have started investigation after registering a case and shifting the body to hospital for post-mortem.
 

Related Topics
Crime



Advertisement

Related News