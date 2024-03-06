Woman, son among three found dead in Lahore incidents

Police were investigating

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Three persons – two of them a woman and her son - were found murdered in two incidents here on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

The bodies of the woman and her son were recovered from a house in Stokatla area. They were found murdered. Police have launched a probe into the double murder.

The dead bodies were shifted to hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation is under way.

In another incident in Kot Lakhpat area, a man abducted a few days ago was found dead in Kasur. Some unidentified persons killed him after abducting him from Kot Lakhpat area.

Police have started investigation after registering a case and shifting the body to hospital for post-mortem.

