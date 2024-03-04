Fruit vendor gunned down over old enmity

The tragic incident took place at Tehsil Road in Arifwala

ARIFWALA (Dunya News) - A fruit vendor was gunned down in result of an old enmity in Arifwala city of Punjab on Monday.

The tragic incident took place at Tehsil Road in Arifwala where the opponents opened fire on the fruit vendor.

He was shifted to the nearby hospital but succumbed to injuries. The police also reached the spot soon after the incident of firing and started investigation from all the aspects.

The deceased was later identified as Ashraf. The FIR was launched against the suspects on the complaint of heirs.

Later, police shifted the dead body to mortuary.