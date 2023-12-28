Robber injured, arrested after shootout with police

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police arrested an alleged robber after he was injured in encounter with police in Zaman Town area here on Wednesday.

His accomplice managed to escape. Police have started an operation to apprehend him.

Police were informed that two robbers were plundering valuables from citizens after barricading a road.

The law enforcers rushed to the scene to arrest the outlaws. On seeing the policemen, they started firing, which the police retuned effectively.

As a result, a robber was apprehended whereas his aide escaped with doing firing in the air.

Police said the arrested robber is a history-sheeter and involved in dozens of robberies and other crimes.

Arms and looted valuables were recovered from the arrested robber. Further investigation is under way.

