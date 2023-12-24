Landlord kills farmer for demanding money that he hadn't paid

The amount involved Rs4,000 for selling animal feed

CHINIOT (Dunya News/Web Desk) – A poor farmer was shot dead over a monetary dispute in Chiniot as the victim demanded to pay for the animal feed the murderer had bought earlier.

The incident involved an amount of Rs4,000.

According to details, the farmer had asked the landlord for the money, which infuriated him, as he opened fire, resulting in fatal wounds and leaving him dead on the spot.

Police are investigating the matter and carrying out raids to arrest the accused who had managed to flee scene after committing the gruesome murder.

This incident again shows how vulnerable are the weaker segments of the society are, as they demand their just right from the powerful at any level.

It also shows that the power equilibrium in the favour of influential who completely control their surroundings in a rural society and see anyone pressing for their rights, which are taken for granted in urban settings, as threat and insult.

