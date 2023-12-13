Couple, their son among four shot dead in Toba

The cause of the heart-wrenching incident could not be known

TOBA TEK SINGH (Dunya News) – Four people of a family were killed when unidentified assailants barged into their house and opened fire on them.

The gruesome quadruple murder took place in Hera Colony where a couple, their three-year-old son and mother of the woman were shot dead by the attackers who forcibly entered their house to target them.

The cause of the murder was yet to be ascertained. The deceased were identified as Abdul Qadir, Farhat Bibi, Nan Tahir and the fourth deceased could not be identified, who was stated to be the mother of the woman.

The killers fled the scene. On receiving information, police reached the spot and took the dead bodies into their custody before launching a thorough investigation into the heart-wrenching incident.