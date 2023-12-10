Two robbers arrested after shootout with police in Kasur

Their eight accomplices escape

Sun, 10 Dec 2023 05:36:13 PKT

KASUR (Dunya News) – Two alleged robbers were arrested after an exchange of fire with police in Ganda Singh police jurisdiction here on Saturday night.

The robbers identified as Fazal alias Doctor and Sheikh Owais were involved in many incidents of robbery and plundering.

They had been committing crimes in Adari and Ganda Singh areas for the last many months and the people of the areas were frightened.

Police said a citizen named Sohaib told the police on 15 that 10 bandits were plundering passersby after fixing barricades on Bridge Road.

Ganda Singh police rushed to the scene to arrest the outlaws.

Catching sight of the police party, the outlaws opened fire and attempted to flee.

Police retaliated in a befitting manner and during the gun battle two robbers were injured from the bullets of their own accomplices.

The injured robbers were arrested whereas their eight accomplices managed to escape.

A stolen motorcycle, Rs70,000 in cash, mobile phones and weapons were recovered from the arrested burglars.

The Kasur police have formed special teams to arrest the fleeing outlaws.

