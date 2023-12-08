Two robbers killed in police 'encounter'

Their accomplices fled the scene

HAFIZABAD (Dunya News) – Two alleged robbers were killed in the firing of their own accomplices during an ‘encounter’ with police in Kasoki police jurisdiction here on Thursday night.

According to the police, the dead robbers were history-sheeters and wanted in many cases.

Police were returning from Sheikhupura after arresting the robbers, when their van was ambushed by the accomplices of the under custody outlaws to get them freed.

As a result, the under custody robbers sustained bullet wounds and died before being shifted to hospital.

Police have launched a search operation for the arrest of the fleeing burglars.

Looted cash and arms were seized from the possession of the dead robbers.

