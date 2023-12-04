Farmer shot dead in house attack

Crime Crime Farmer shot dead in house attack

Police were investigation

Follow on Published On: Mon, 04 Dec 2023 07:24:34 PKT

MURIDKE (Dunya News) – A farmer was gunned down by unidentified assailants who barged into his house to kill him in front of his family members.

Victim Akram was sitting in his house with his family members when the assailants entered his house and shot him dead.

On being informed, police reached the crime scene and collected forensic evidence to reach out the killers.

Police are investigating keeping in view different aspects to know the reason for the murder.

Police suspect the killing may be the reason for personal vendetta. Statements from the victim’s family members were being recorded.