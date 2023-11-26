Customer shot dead by waiter at Lahore's eatery

An altercation took place between the waiter Ahsan and a customer over the food

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A waiter gunned down a customer at a local eatery in Lahore on Sunday.

The tragic incident took place in Mozang area of Jail Road.

According to eyewitnesses, an altercation took place between the waiter Ahsan and a customer over the food.

The suspect opened the fire on customer after heated arguments and fled from the scene.

The deceased was identified as Rizwan Bhatti, a resident of Karachi who was temporarily residing in Shahdara.

Raids are being conducted by the police to arrest the suspect.

The owner of the hotel and other staff also went into hiding after the incident.

