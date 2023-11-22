Karachi DSP arrested after found guilty in house robbery

SSP South Imran Qureshi suspended for negligence

Published On: Wed, 22 Nov 2023 02:43:28 PKT

KARACHI: (Dunya News) – The West police have arrested Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Umair Tariq Bajari after he was found guilty in Karachi’s Orangi Town robbery case.

The DSP has been arrested by the Karachi Police West for his ‘direct involvement’ in the Orangi Town heist.

Police said raids were being carried out to arrest his other accomplices.

After the probe, the Karachi police department removed DSP Bajari from the post for his direct involvement in the robbery.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) South Imran Qureshi has been suspended for negligence.

Both police officers have been directed to report the Central Police Office (CPO).

The action was taken in light of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) West’s inquiry report.

The DIG West submitted the inquiry report to the IG Sindh Riffat Mukhtar and recommended to lodge a case and departmental actions against the accused cops.

The cops had been involved in the robbery in which around Rs20million, 70 to 80-tola jewellery and other valuables were taken away from a house in Orangi Town.