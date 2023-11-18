Dead woman found in DHA Karachi

Preliminary investigations link her to a domestic worker in DHA

(Web Desk) - The dead body of an unidentified woman, wrapped in a plastic bag, was discovered inside a water drum on an empty plot near Fatima Masjid in Karachi's DHA area.

The Defence Police suspect murder and wait reports. The woman, found with her mouth bound, was in her 30s, according to Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Preliminary investigations link her to a domestic worker in DHA. The man she lived with, a driver for a Chinese national, reported her murder, but both he and another man are now considered suspects, having disappeared.

The police are working to locate the victim's family in southern Punjab.