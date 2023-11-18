Six robbers gunned down in 'encounter' with Lahore police

Crime Crime Six robbers gunned down in 'encounter' with Lahore police

The robbers entered the house for robbery on Saturday morning

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 18 Nov 2023 13:56:04 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - As many as six robbers were shot dead in an alleged police encounter in Lahore’s Iqbal Town area on Saturday.

According to police, the robbers entered the house for robbery on Saturday morning. A minor girl, standing on the roof of the house, informed police through emergency call on 15.

The robbers panicked when police reached the spot immediately after the emergency call. They opened fire on the police team.

The firing between police and robbers continued for more than 45 minutes. All the six robbers were killed by police in heavy fire exchange, said police.

Police said the family members remained safe in the firing.

The dead bodies were later shifted to the nearby hospital.