FIA arrests two over online harassment

The suspects had shared objectionable data of a woman through WhatsApp

ABBOTTABAD (Dunya News) - The Federal Investigation Agency’s Cyber Crime circle of Abbottabad arrested two suspects involved in the online harassment of a woman.

According to the FIA officials, the suspects had shared objectionable data of a woman through social media platform WhatsApp.

The accused used international WhatsApp numbers to send the threatening messages, said the FIA officials.

Four mobile phones and SIM cards were also recovered from the accused and FIA has started further action against the suspects. 

