FIA arrests three suspects involved in hundi, hawala business

Crime

A hefty amount of 3.8 million was recovered from the currency smugglers

Wed, 15 Nov 2023 13:43:22 PKT

MARDAN (Dunya News) - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested three suspects involved in the illegal business of hundi, hawala and human trafficking.

The FIA conducted the operation in Mardan on Wednesday in which one proclaimed offender was also arrested.

A hefty amount of Rs3.8 million was also recovered from the illegal currency smugglers who were involved in hundi and hawala.

The record related to the trading through hundi and hawala was also seized by the Federal Investigation Agency.



