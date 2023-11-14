Police constable gunned down in KP's Tank district

TANK (Dunya News) - A police constable was shot dead in a crowded bazaar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district on Tuesday.

According to details, police constable Sharifuddin was going on his duty when he was gunned down by some unknown assailants near the grid station.

The suspects managed to flee the scene after firing. The dead body was later shifted to the DHQ hospital by the rescue officials.

Police also reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

Evidence has been collected while raids are being conducted to arrest the suspects.