CTD arrests five terrorists including key TTP commander

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 11 Nov 2023 14:08:16 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claims to have arrested five terrorists including a TTP commander during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) carried out in several cities of Punjab.

As many as 179 IBOs were conducted across the province to arrest the terrorists.

According to the CTD officials, the operation was carried out in Pakpattan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur and Sahiwal. A key TTP commander named Nadeem was arrested from Pakpattan.

Explosive material, five detonators, two IED bombs, two hand grenades, weapons and cash were recovered from the suspects.

The terrorists were identified as Nadeem, Shehbaz, Khalid, Madni and Salman Saeed. The suspects were planning to target some important installations in the province.



As many as 82 suspects were arrested by the CTD in 769 combing operations this week while 31, 250 people were interrogated by the law-enforcement agency (LEA).

The spokesperson added that the CTD was committed to rooting out the menace of terrorism from Punjab in a bid to ensure security of the citizens.