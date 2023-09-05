Man held for raping neighbour in Pindi

Crime Crime Man held for raping neighbour in Pindi

Man held for raping neighbour in Pindi

05 September,2023 07:29 pm

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) - A man has been arrested by the Rawalpindi police on charges of raping his teenage neighbour.

The incident occurred in Nai Abadi area where the man allegedly threatened to shoot the victim before committing the crime.

A policman in the know of the incident said the suspect's physical remand would be requested from court for a DNA test.

The girl has already undergone a medical examination.

The Dhamial police registered a case under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The girl's uncle complained that he and his elderly mother had been taking care of her since her parents passed away.

The girl said she was alone at home on Aug 11 last when the neighbour entered through the rooftop. He threatened her with a pistol and sexually assaulted her despite her screams for help.

The complainant demands that the suspect be given exemplary punishment.