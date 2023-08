Man shoots elder brother dead in Nankana

The victim was an employee at the Punjab health department

24 August,2023 09:35 am

NANKANA (Dunya News): A healh department employee was shot and killed allegedly by younger brother in Nankana's Malika Haji area on Thursday, police said.

Muhammad Ehsaan Turabi was killed following a domestic dispute. The Syedwala Police shifted the body for autopsy and registered a case against the suspect.