Dacoit held after encounter

An injured dacoit was arrested and his two accomplices managed to escape.

24 August,2023 07:36 am

KARACHI: (Dunya News) – An injured dacoit was arrested and his two accomplices managed to escape after an alleged police encounter in Faquir Kot area.

The police were informed that some dacoits were planning to loot people in the area. When police reached there, the dacoits started firing. The police also returned the fire. As a result, a dacoit was injured and later arrested by the police whereas his two accomplices escaped. Weapons were seized from the injured dacoit.



