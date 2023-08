Car riders injure two cops

Two policemen suffered injuries when a car hit them in a Karachi area.

KARACHI: (Dunya News) – Two policemen suffered injuries when a car hit them when they on suspicion tried to stop.

The injured policemen indentified as Kashif and Ghulam Murtaza on Abul Hassan Ishfani Road signaled a suspected car to stop, but the car riders sped away after hitting them.

The injured were admitted to hospital.