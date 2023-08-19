University student gang-raped by four men in Islamabad

19 August,2023 11:43 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) A student of a private university was gang raped by four men, including the classmate of the victims, in Islamabad.

The incident occurred in limits of the Shehzad Town Police Station in the federal capital while the first information report (FIR) has been registered against the suspects.

The FIR said four friends took the girl somewhere on the pretext of going to restaurant when they served her intoxicated drink and raped her after she got unconscious.

The suspects has been identified as Bilal Zaman, Sheikh Adil, Adnan and Bilal. The victim said the suspects had also make some videos to blackmail her.

Police said two of the suspects had been arrested while raids were being conducted for others.

