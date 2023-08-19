Police arrest four gamblers

Case registered against the criminals with Dolat Gate police station

19 August,2023 03:40 pm

MULTAN (APP) - The police arrested four gamblers and recovered stake money from their possession during a special operation launched on Saturday in Multan.

According to the details, a police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Shafqat Mahmood launched an operation against gamblers and other criminals in the jurisdiction of Dolat Gate police station.

The police team arrested four gamblers Shabir, Falak Sher, Jameel and Kashif.

Stake money Rs73, 000 and other gambling material were also recovered from their possession, police sources said and added that case has been registered against the criminals with Dolat Gate police station.

