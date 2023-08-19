Two girls gun down in Bolan by the firing of unknown assailants

19 August,2023

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Two girls were gunned down by the firing of unknown assailants in Bolan.

According to the police, the tragic incident took place in Goth Faiz Bakhsh area of Bolan in Balochistan.

Both the deceased girls aged 18 and 22, the police said. The reason for the murder couldn’t be ascertained yet.

The police shifted the dead bodies to civil hospital Dhadar for autopsy.

The dead bodies would be handed over to the heirs after required legal procedure.

