Karachi man who returned after performing Umrah robbed at doorstep

Crime Crime Karachi man who returned after performing Umrah robbed at doorstep

The looted money includes 2,200 Riyals, 10 Dirhams and Rs5,000

18 August,2023 01:28 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Robbers plundered cash and foreign currency from a citizen who just returned to Karachi after performing Umrah on Thursday.

Arshad Hussain, a resident of Karachi’s Liaquatabad area, was robbed just outside his doorstep.

The CCTV footage showed that a car stopped near the vehicle of Arshad Hussain when he reached his residence along with other family members.

Three suspects in police uniform came out of the car and started checking the vehicle. The suspects first checked the passport and other documents and later looted cash and foreign currency at gunpoint.

The Supermarket police registered a case and launched investigation with the help of CCTV cameras. According to the complainant, the looted money includes 2,200 Riyals, 10 Dirhams, five Australian dollars and Rs5,000.

The victim suspected that he was chased by the robbers from the airport.



