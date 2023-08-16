Three of a family killed over property dispute in Malakand
Crime
The victims have been identified as a woman and her two sons
MALAKAND (Dunya News) – Three people were killed over a property dispute in Sakhakot, a union council in Malakand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The victims have been identified as a woman and her two sons. The bodies have been shifted to the hospital for further legal procedure.
Meanwhile, police have registered a first information report of the incident, launching a search operation to arrest the suspects.