Three of a family killed over property dispute in Malakand

MALAKAND (Dunya News) – Three people were killed over a property dispute in Sakhakot, a union council in Malakand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The victims have been identified as a woman and her two sons. The bodies have been shifted to the hospital for further legal procedure.

Meanwhile, police have registered a first information report of the incident, launching a search operation to arrest the suspects.
 

