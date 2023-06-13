Old enmity between two groups claims life of youngster

The victim was travelling back to his village after being released from Jail

13 June,2023 02:06 am

SUKKUR (Dunya News) – A youngster lost his life in Sukkur district of Sindh province as a long standing dispute between two groups turned into an armed conflict on Monday.

The incident occurred in near Bagadji area within jurisdiction of Airport police station when two faction of Kharos tribe locked horns over an old dispute. Reportedly, the victim was recently released from jail.

The victim after being released was travelling back to his village when the rival party opened fire on him and shot him dead at the spot. The suspects were successful in fleeing the scene afterwards.

Police sources revealed that the dispute between both factions is an old one and recently another man was killed due to the conflict.

Upon being informed the police rushed towards the scene and started collecting evidence from the spot. Police also took the dead body of the victim in custody and claimed to have started the investigations.