Brothers kill siblings over property dispute

13 June,2023 02:04 am

NANKANA SAHIB (Diunya News) – Two brother killed their two siblings over a property dispute in NANKANA SAHIB district of Punjab province on Monday.

The tragic incident occurred in a native village within jurisdiction of Warburtan police station when off-springs of a man named Imran locked horns over property issues.

The brawl exacerbated into an armed conflict as two brothers identified as Suleiman and Imran opened fire on their siblings. As a result the other two brothers of the suspects Rizwan and Hamza Arshad got injured and succumbed to their injuries at the spot.

Moreover, two other victims identified as Sufyan and Zahoor also got injured in the incident. However, they were transferred to hospital for medical aid along with the bodies of the deceased for further legal procedure.

While taking the dead bodies into custody the police say that the culprits behind this double murder would be arrested soon.