Son stabs mother to death in Karachi

The suspect is a drug addict and used to torture his mother regularly

13 June,2023 02:03 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A son killed her mother brutally by stabbing her to death in the provincial capital during the wee hours of Tuesday night.

The inhumane incident occurred in Khayaban-e-Badr area of Karachi Defence area when a son killed her mother by stabbing her to death. Reportedly, the incident was incited by a property dispute.

Police have arrested the suspect for murdering his mother, the suspect initially revealed that there was a prevailing property dispute within him and his mother.

Police authorities further revealed the suspect is a drug addict and used to torture his mother regularly.