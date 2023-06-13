Police kill prime suspect of attacks in an alleged encounter

The suspect was involved in martyring two policemen

13 June,2023 01:14 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police have killed a prime suspect of attacks on police during an alleged encounter in the provincial capital during the late hours of Monday night.

The incident occurred in Sohrab Goth area when police raided a probable haven of outlaws to arrest them but the suspects resorted to firing on the police party. The police retaliated to the fire aptly and as a result a suspect of attacks on police was killed.

Reportedly, the suspect was involved in martyring two policemen. The police authorities say that this gang comprise of four to five dacoits.

Despite the arduous efforts of police the other accomplices of the deceased suspect fled the scene.