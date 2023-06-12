Police arrest three of a dacoit gang

Separately a child was killed by the shooting of fleeing dacoits in Peshawar

12 June,2023 03:06 am

KASUR (Dunya News) – Police have arrested three members of a dacoit gang in Kasur district of Punjab province. Whereas, a child was killed by the firing of fleeing dacoits in Peshawar on Sunday evening.

Kasur police in latest swoop have arrested three members of a dacoit gang belonging to Bari gang and confiscated weapon, mobile phones, motorcycle and looted money from their possession. Police said that the suspects used to intercept and loot innocent citizen on Depalpur Link Road.

The victims have reportedly accepted alleged involvement in 13 incidents during interrogation.

On the other hand, a child was killed during an alleged police encounter in Peshawar. According to the details Chamkni police was chasing suspects of robbery when they opened fire in retaliation. In the exchange of fire between police and fleeing suspects a child was killed by the bullets of fleeing criminals. Police have shifted the body of deceased victim to hospital and registered a case regarding the incident.