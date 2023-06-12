MAO hospital turns into battleground as father avenges his son

Caretaker CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and CCPO have taken notice of the incident

12 June,2023 01:36 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A man avenged his son by killing the suspect of murder at Mayo Hospital in the provincial capital during the late hours of Sunday night. The deceased allegedly killed a youngster whereas injured his brother during a spat at marriage ceremony in Sheikhupura.

Firing spree at Mayo hospital has come out to be the story of a father avenging his son. According to the reports, a man identified as Boota opened fire within Mayo hospital resulting in death of Sajid Ilyas and injuring his younger brother Rashid. The arrested suspect for firing at Mayo hospital was reportedly taking revenge of his son killed by the deceased in Sheikhupura.

The deceased Sajid after a spat with Boota’s sons during a marriage ceremony in Sheikhupura opened fire on them and killed Faqeer Hussain (Boota’s son) and injured his brother. Reportedly, both parties are relatives.

Police arrested Boota along with the weapon used for firing at Mayo Hospital whereas heavy contingent of police is still stationed outside Emergency ward to avert any mishap. As the incident was reported the authorities came into action and CCPO Lahore took the notice of the incident and ordered SP City to report on this matter.

Later, Caretaker CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi also took notice of the incident and ordered CCPO Lahore to report on the matter. Caretaker CM also ordered that no leniency should be shown for any side and the culprits should be brought to justice.