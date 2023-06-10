High-profile dacoits killed during alleged encounter in Vehari

The suspects were wanted to police in more than 50 cases of heinous crimes

10 June,2023 04:59 am

VEHARI (Dunya News) – Two high profile dacoits already in police custody were killed in an alleged encounter in Vehari district of Punjab province during the wee hours of Saturday night.

The alleged encounter happened within the jurisdiction of Matro police station when police was taking the suspects along with them for recoveries. During the journey, the accomplices of the arrested suspects attacked the police party and opened fire.

Both the arrested suspects succumbed to their injuries on the spot during the exchange of fire between police and their partners. The deceased suspects were wanted in more than 50 cases of heinous crimes such as murder, attempt to murder and robberies.

Police have shifted the dead bodies of the deceased to hospital to complete further legal obligations. Whereas, a search operation has been started to arrest the fleeing accomplices of the deceased suspects.