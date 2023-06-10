Man killed by bandits' firing in Chaman

The suspects fled the scene after the incident

CHAMAN (Dunya News) - A man was killed in Chaman district of the biggest province by the firing of dacoits during the late hours of Friday night.

The incident occurred in Jamia Masjid street of the city when bandits opened fire on a passerby. As a result the victim succumbed to his injuries at the spot.

Police and rescue authorities took the body into custody and shifted it to hospital. However, the suspects fled the scene after shooting the victim dead.

Balochistan is area-wise the biggest province of Pakistan but most of the native areas are still in rudimentary phase of development, hence not appropriately guarded. However Police have said that they will sue all of their resources to trace and arrest the culprits.