Suspect killed, policeman injured during an alleged encounter

Crime Crime Suspect killed, policeman injured during an alleged encounter

The suspects while crossing the check-post opened for on the police party

10 June,2023 03:27 am

MARDAN (Dunya News) – A suspect was killed during an alleged encounter in Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during the late hours of Friday night.

The encounter took place at Sarro Shah area of Mardan district when the suspect tried to flee the police check-post despite the authorities signaled him to stop. The suspects while crossing the check-post opened for on the police party that injured a policeman.

The Police retaliated an opened fire as well which proved fatal for the suspect who succumbed to his injuries after receiving bullets. The injured policeman was transferred to hospital for medical aid afterwards.