Youngster killed by unknown assailants in Okara
Crime
The deceased youngster was identified as Azeem
OKARA (Dunya News) – A youngster was killed by unknown assailants in Okara district of Punjab province during the late hours of Thursday night.
The incident occurred in the native village chak 32/R-2 when unknown assailants opened fire on a youngster which proved fatal for him. The deceased was identified as Azeem.
After the incident police and rescue authorities reached the scene and shifted the body to hospital after taking into police custody. Police claimed to have collected evidences from the crime scene and showed resolve that the culprits would be apprehended soon.