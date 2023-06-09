Youngster killed by unknown assailants in Okara

Crime Crime Youngster killed by unknown assailants in Okara

The deceased youngster was identified as Azeem

09 June,2023 03:04 am

OKARA (Dunya News) – A youngster was killed by unknown assailants in Okara district of Punjab province during the late hours of Thursday night.

The incident occurred in the native village chak 32/R-2 when unknown assailants opened fire on a youngster which proved fatal for him. The deceased was identified as Azeem.

After the incident police and rescue authorities reached the scene and shifted the body to hospital after taking into police custody. Police claimed to have collected evidences from the crime scene and showed resolve that the culprits would be apprehended soon.